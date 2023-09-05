Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man injured during shooting at Kroger in East Memphis

By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at Kroger in East Memphis.

Officers got the call at 8:42 a.m. at 751 Truse Parkway off Poplar Avenue.

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A woman is detained at this time, said MPD.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Hostage situation at Walgreens in Grenada, Miss.; police on the scene
Update: Hostage situation ends at Walgreens in Grenada; MBI investigates the shooting
The scene on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: Several injured in crash outside Baptist Memorial Hospital, 1 detained
Suspects steal 8 cars, still at large, police say
Suspects steal 8 cars, still at large, police say
Bradley Hatcher
Suspect killed in Grenada hostage situation identified; investigators continue to search for motive

Latest News

MPD investigating Kroger shooting
Memphis Police Department
Man killed in Orange Mound shooting
Derico McThune
19-year-old, 3 juveniles arrested after alleged car thefts
Wynne High School
Public invited to open house at temporary high school in Wynne