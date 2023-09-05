Man injured during shooting at Kroger in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at Kroger in East Memphis.

Officers got the call at 8:42 a.m. at 751 Truse Parkway off Poplar Avenue.

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A woman is detained at this time, said MPD.

