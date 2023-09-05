Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Hot and muggy with isolated showers and storms

By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers or storms popping up this afternoon. It will remain hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Lows will fall back into the mid 70s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few storms are possible early in the morning in northeast AR, then again in the afternoon along and south of I-40 from Memphis to Selmer through north MS. It won’t storm in all locations. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will gradually drop into the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday night.

LATE WEEK: Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Partly cloudy Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

WEEKEND: Expect a decent amount of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

