‘He loved that little baby’: Family members defend accused child abuser after 2-year-old’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sister of the man accused of child abuse after his girlfriend’s two-year-old son died Monday morning is speaking out.

Britnee Andrews says her brother, 22-year-old Anthony Andrews, is a hard-working person who loves kids, and that two-year-old Anthony Bakare’s death on Monday had nothing to do with her brother’s discipline.

“He loved that little baby,” Britnee said. “That’s not his biological son, but he would never hurt that baby.”

2-year-old Anthony Bakare with a black eye and swollen lip. Anthony Andrews, the man charged with the toddler's abuse, allegedly told family members the wounds resulted from the toddler falling off of a trampoline. (Britnee Andrews)

Her brother’s home on Margot Street was quiet Tuesday afternoon, a much different scene than Monday morning.

First responders arrived at Anthony’s Oakville home around 6 a.m. Monday to find his girlfriend’s toddler not breathing, bleeding from his mouth, and with bruises across his small body.

The two-year-old was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Anthony admitted to striking the toddler “seven to eight times” with a braided dog toy in the back, face, and buttocks Monday morning and that a few weeks beforehand, he hit the child “harder than [he] should [have]” with a belt.

Police arrested and charged Anthony with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect, but Britnee says she doesn’t believe the picture that’s being painted of her brother.

Britnee Andrews, Anthony Andrews' sister (Action News 5)

“My brother loves kids,” Britnee said. “He is so good with my kids, and I know he couldn’t hurt anyone.”

She says her brother “whooped” the toddler, but doesn’t believe it was ever excessive, despite what Anthony’s arrest affidavit says.

The toddler’s mother corroborated the details Anthony told police, telling MPD that she’s seen more bruises on her son lately, but her boyfriend brushed off as being due to her son “falling off the bed.”

However, Britnee stands by the fact her brother is innocent.

“He did not beat that boy to death,” she said. “The autopsy is not out and I won’t believe that my brother did anything until I see it myself.”

Anthony Andrews is currently being held at 201 Poplar on $250,000 bond.

He’s due back in court on Thursday.

Anthony Andrews, 22 (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

