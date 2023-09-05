Advertise with Us
Former Gov. Don Sundquist to lie in state at Capitol on Tuesday

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Former Tennessee Governor Don Sundquist died Aug. 27 at age 87.
Former Tennessee Governor Don Sundquist died Aug. 27 at age 87.(Tennessee Governor's Office)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Gov. Don Sundquist will lie in state at the Tennessee State Capitol on Tuesday.

The former governor, who served two terms from 1995 to 2003, died on Aug. 27 at 87 years old.

Sundquist will lie in state in the Rotunda on the first floor of the Capitol from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87

At 8:55 a.m., dignitaries will line up to receive the casket, which will be escorted by the Color Guard, and will arrive through the first-floor elevator. The Sundquist family will receive the casket at the Rotunda.

At 11 a.m., a Celebration of Life will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 113 Eighth Ave. S. Former and current state and federal elected officials, former cabinet members and other guests will be present. Doors open at 10 a.m.

The Celebration of Life will be streamed on the church’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

