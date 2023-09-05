Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: steamy heat, few storm chances continue mid-week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUESDAY: For many, heading back to work, a few passing showers and storms could impact your commute. Expect variably cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A few more storms may re-fire through the afternoon hours. Storms could feature heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. We’ll turn partly clear skies overnight with a few sporadic showers as lows will fall back into the 70s by early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: A quick return to an unsettled set up as a front is poised to move across the Mid-South. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. An isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out with torrential downpours, frequent lightning, gusty wind and small hail. Storms may impact the afternoon & early evening commutes around the region. Storms will tend to fade through Wednesday evening with lows falling back through the lower 70s under partly clear skies.

EXTENDED PERIOD: A front will begin its trek toward the Mid-South bringing highs back down by the end of the weekend. Toasty highs near 90 will slip to the middle 80s by the upcoming weekend. Humidity looks to taper off, too, in the wake of the front. Lows will be, generally, in the middle to upper 60s.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

