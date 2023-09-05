Fire breaks out at Midtown home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fire broke out at a home in Midtown on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Edgewood Street, between Monroe and Madison Avenues, with smoke and flames shooting into the air.

It’s unknown if there are any human injuries, but firefighters could be seen treating two dogs at the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

