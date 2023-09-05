6 vehicles still missing after thieves target Memphis used car lot, says MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is still searching for suspects who stole eight vehicles from Car Express USA on Saturday.

MPD says they found two of those cars a couple of blocks away from the used car lot on Mendenhall Road.

Six other vehicles are still missing:

White 2019 Mercedes Benz GLE43 AMG

Black 2012 Mercedes Benz GLK350

Silver 2012 Mercedes Benz E350

Silver 2021 Hyundai Genesis GV80

Black 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport – 4dr

Black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit

Bluff City car dealers are now taking measures into their own hands.

One dealership that does not want to be identified purchased a $3,000 license plate reader to catch the crooks, an investment they say already proved fruitful—as two suspects have been caught.

But, the employee we spoke with says if the crimes do not decline, he plans to build a watchtower and hire an armed guard.

Police are still searching for the suspects in Saturday’s thefts.

If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.