19-year-old, 3 juveniles arrested after alleged car thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old and three juveniles were arrested after alleged car thefts.

Derico McThune is charged with two counts of theft of property, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, evading arrest, two counts of possession of burglary tools, and vandalism.

On Saturday, a victim reported to the University of Tennesee Police Department that his 2021 Kia Forte was stolen from Jefferson Avenue.

The vehicle was discovered on Monday at S. Third Street and Pearson Avenue after being involved in a hit-and-run crash where the driver abandoned the vehicle.

The rear passenger side window was busted out and the steering column of the vehicle was disassembled.

On Saturday at 8:00 a.m., another victim reported to the Memphis Police Department that her 2022 Kia Sportage was stolen from the driveway of her residence.

At 11:00 a.m., the Auto Theft Task Force and MPD discovered the stolen Kia Sportage traveling in the area of W. Brooks Road and New Horn Lake Road.

The vehicle stopped in the area of S. Center Road where four people exited the vehicle and ran away.

All four individuals were taken into custody after a short pursuit.

The front-seat passenger was identified as McThune.

The other three people in the stolen vehicle were identified as juveniles.

Police say McThune admitted to riding the Kia Sportage and knowing it was stolen.

He tried to convince police that he was in the vehicle for a few minutes before being arrested but later admitted he had been in the vehicle for several hours, according to the affidavit.

McThune also told officers that he acted as a lookout before the group abandoned the vehicle and attempted to run from police.

He gave a statement saying that he was a passenger in the stolen Kia Forte and they started the car up with a flathead screwdriver.

McThune said he was accompanied by the three juveniles on several occasions in the stolen vehicle.

He is expected to appear in court on Sept. 5.

