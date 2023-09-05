Advertise with Us
18-year-old embarks on record-breaking trip around the globe to raise awareness for childhood cancer

By Tarvarious Haywood and Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a young self-taught aviator is embarking on a trip around the world in his Cessna 182 with the mission of becoming the youngest solo male to circumnavigate the world by light aircraft and raising awareness for childhood cancer in the process.

His itinerary includes 35 countries across six continents, starting right here in the Bluff City.

“The truth is I don’t think five-year-old me knew I would be a pilot,” said Ethan Guo. At 18 years old, Guo is a licensed pilot and world record holder looking to break more flying records.

Ethan Guo, 18
Ethan Guo, 18(Action News 5)

“There is still a lot of awareness that still needs to be raised, not just specifically about cancer treatment but more so about the community, the support system and how people deal with it,” said Guo.

According to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Guo launched a DIY fundraiser in honor of his cousin in China, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

“His treatment and his process of fighting cancer has impacted our whole family, and so, I really saw how cancer can affect individuals and everyone around them,” said Guo.

Ethan Guo, 18, boards his Cessna 182 for a record-breaking solo flight around the world
Ethan Guo, 18, boards his Cessna 182 for a record-breaking solo flight around the world(Action News 5)

When St. Jude learned of his selflessness, staff invited Guo to visit the St. Jude campus to see the impact of his generous fundraising efforts.

Tuesday, he began his record-breaking journey from the General DeWitt Spain Airport in Memphis. During his trip around the world, Guo says he plans to visit as many Saint Jude Global Foundations as possible.

“No matter what country I’m in, no matter where I am at, no matter who I am with we are all in this together. We all have the same problems, and we are working towards it together,” said Guo.

Next stop, Guo is expected to arrive in Maryland Tuesday night.

Click here to contribute to Ethan Guo's St. Jude fundraiser
Ethan Guo, 18, takes off in his Cessna 182 from the General DeWitt Spain Airport in Memphis,...
Ethan Guo, 18, takes off in his Cessna 182 from the General DeWitt Spain Airport in Memphis, Tennessee(Action News 5)

