WATCH: MPD searches for man who fired gun at gas station
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for the person who fired a gun at a gas station.
The incident happened at Murphy Express at Summer Avenue and Sycamore View Road on August 28.
Police say people were walking into the store when a man harassed them and asked for money.
When they left the store, one of them exchanged words with the man and he drove away.
The man responded by firing a gun, hitting the vehicle.
The shooter is described as a man with tattoos on his forehead who frequents the gas station.
If you know anything about this crime, call 901-528-CASH.
