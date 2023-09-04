Advertise with Us
WATCH: MPD searches for man who fired gun at gas station

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for the person who fired a gun at a gas station.

The incident happened at Murphy Express at Summer Avenue and Sycamore View Road on August 28.

Police say people were walking into the store when a man harassed them and asked for money.

When they left the store, one of them exchanged words with the man and he drove away.

The man responded by firing a gun, hitting the vehicle.

The shooter is described as a man with tattoos on his forehead who frequents the gas station.

If you know anything about this crime, call 901-528-CASH.

