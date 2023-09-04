VIDEO: Search for suspects continues after man killed in drive-by shooting while asleep, say police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects accused of killing a man as he slept in a Hickory Hill drive-by shooting.

Police say two weeks ago, in the early morning hours of Monday, August 21, Jacquez Groves was sleeping in his home at the corner of Kirby Parkway and Ivy Meadows Drive when a vehicle of an unknown make and model stopped in front of his address and fired several shots at the house, striking Groves as he slept.

Police say he was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.

Shooting on Kirby Pkwy (action news 5)

No arrests have been made.

The number of suspects involved is unknown at this time.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at www.crimestopmem.org.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.