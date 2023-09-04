Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Suspects steal 8 cars, still at large, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects who stole eight vehicles during a business burglary on Mendenhall Road.

Around 11:30 p.m. on September 2, officers were informed that the suspects stole eight high-end vehicles, including three Mercedes Benz.

There is no further suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

