Suspects steal 8 cars, still at large, police say
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects who stole eight vehicles during a business burglary on Mendenhall Road.
Around 11:30 p.m. on September 2, officers were informed that the suspects stole eight high-end vehicles, including three Mercedes Benz.
There is no further suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
