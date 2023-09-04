Shelby County firefighter charged with kidnapping, domestic assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department arrested a Shelby County firefighter in late August.

Jonathan Voss, 30, is charged with three counts of aggravated domestic assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of interference with 911, and possession of schedule III (drug offense).

Officers said two women were involved.

The victims told the detectives they had multiple physical altercations with the suspect. Also, two children were in the home during some of the violent outbursts.

CPD recovered evidence related to the alleged assaults and recovered multiple tubes of nonprescription anabolic steroids and a large amount of EMT-related medical supplies.

On August 31, CPD arrested Voss and took him to Tipton County jail.

Voss was released from jail on a $25,000 bond the next day.

His current employment status with the Shelby County Fire Department is unknown at this time.

“In domestic violence cases we often find victims hesitate reporting or refrain from immediately seeking assistance in violent issues due to the family dynamics or fear of retaliation by those parties involved.” said Chief Donna Turner “If you are in a domestic violence situation, I urge you to report the incident so we can provide resources for everyone involved and possibly prevent the violence from continuing in the home. Immediate confidential assistance can be obtained by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or going to www.thehotline.org.

If anyone has any information, in this case, please call the Covington Police Department CID at 901-475-1261.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.