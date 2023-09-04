Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Richmond Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries

The Broad Street Whole Foods is now offering palm recognition technology to pay for orders.
The Broad Street Whole Foods is now offering palm recognition technology to pay for orders.(Science Museum of Virginia)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Broad Street Whole Foods has become one of soon-to-be 500+ locations with palm recognition services, according to Amazon.

In a July 20 release, Amazon One announced by the end of 2023, all Whole Foods Market U.S. locations will offer a way to pay for your groceries without needing your phone or wallet.

RVA tech news alert: The Broad Street Whole Foods became one of soon-to-be 500+ locations with palm recognition...

Posted by Science Museum of Virginia on Thursday, August 31, 2023

Similar to fingerprint ID on your phone, the devices use your palm signature for identification, payment, loyalty membership and more.

Palm signatures are unique to each person and are created by details like lines and ridges as well as vein patterns under the skin.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Hostage situation at Walgreens in Grenada, Miss.; police on the scene
Update: Hostage situation ends at Walgreens in Grenada; MBI investigates the shooting
The scene on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: Several injured in crash outside Baptist Memorial Hospital, 1 detained
Part of I-84 Eastbound and Westbound were closed because of a tanker rollover in Connecticut.
Tanker carrying over 8,000 gallons of fuel goes up in flames after crash in Connecticut
Anthony Andrews, 22
MPD: 2-year-old dead after discipline involving braided dog toy; mother’s boyfriend facing charges

Latest News

Van Turner, Memphis Branch President of the NAACP
Rep. Justin J. Pearson endorses Van Turner for Mayor of Memphis
MPD investigating Kroger shooting
MPD investigating Kroger shooting
Man injured during shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Memphis Police Department
Man killed in Orange Mound shooting
Derico McThune
19-year-old, 3 juveniles arrested after alleged car thefts