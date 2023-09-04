Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Muggy with sun, clouds and isolated storm chances

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled boundary may kick off a few scattered showers or storms by the afternoon in parts of the Mid-South. Otherwise, expect sun and some clouds with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will feel like the upper 90s to low 100s for the rest of your Labor Day. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or storm. Winds south at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few showers or storms are again possible as the boundary shifts northward. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the 80s to near 90. The best opportunities for seeing rain and storms will likely be prior to mid-day. Sunshine breaks return through the afternoon hours. Lows will fall back into the 70s Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: A unsettled setup with northwest flow aloft will allow for occasional storms to drop in through Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a front that will move through Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will gradually drop into the mid to upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Expect a decent amount of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

