MPD searches for 3 suspects involved in shooting at adult, juvenile

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects involved in shooting at an adult and a juvenile on Aug. 23.

Officers responded to the aggravated assault at 8:19 p.m. on Chelsea Avenue.

The victims were leaving a store in the area when individuals in a black SUV got out and fired multiple shots at their vehicle, according to police.

After, they got back in the SUV and drove away from the scene.

The adult and juvenile were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the three suspects were wearing white or gray hooded sweatshirts.

No arrest has been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call 901-528-CASH.

