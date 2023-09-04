Advertise with Us
MPD reports no violent crime on busy Labor Day weekend

By Walter Murphy
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of Sunday night, Memphis police told Action News 5 they had not responded to the Downtown Entertainment District for crimes.

This comes after several weeks in a row where crime seemed to be exacerbating business owners and downtown residents alike.

One resident described the chaos erupting downtown as “criminals running this city.”

Business owners believe the traffic control plan in the downtown district has been helpful, but say it needs to be a collaborative effort.

“We need the community to come together a little more,” said Arturo Azcarate who owns Curry and Jerk. “Don’t be afraid to speak up and help curb this crime we see going on.”

The weekend was not without crime throughout the city, however.

On Sunday, 2 people were in critical condition after a shooting at Arbor Creek Trails. 

We will continue to monitor that situation, as well as the crime statistics downtown as the holiday weekend wraps tomorrow.

