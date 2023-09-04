Advertise with Us
Man accused of shooting woman in chest

Man accused of shooting woman in chest
Man accused of shooting woman in chest(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of shooting a woman in the chest in South Memphis.

The shooting occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Third Street on July 30.

Ricky Schular, 53, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

A witness said the woman drove over to visit with him.

About five minutes after she arrived, the suspect pulled up beside them, got out of the car, and said, “I thought you don’t mess with him no more.”

Schular is accused of shooting her after making that statement.

Officers recovered three shell casings from the scene.

The witness and the woman identified Schular as the person responsible.

