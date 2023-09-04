Advertise with Us
Man accused of attempting to stab police officer with knife

Sedrick Steele
Sedrick Steele(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of attempting to stab a police officer with a knife on Sunday afternoon.

Sedrick Steele is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Officers responded to a disturbance at 4:00 p.m. at the EZ Express Food Market on 1441 Dellwood Avenue.

A complainant told police that the suspect was telling him that he was armed with guns, knives, and a hand grenade, according to the affidavit.

An officer arrived on the scene and was told by an individual that the man was standing inside the store’s entrance.

When the officer opened the door to the business, she noticed the man blocking the door and yelling at the customers and employees inside.

The officer then grabbed the suspect, later identified as Steele, by the arm and took him outside.

Steele told the officer that his arm was broken and to let go of him.

Surveillance video outside the store showed Steele pushing the officer against the store’s front window, according to police.

Police say that Steele pulled out a fixed-blade knife from his right pocket and attempted to stab the officer three times only being stopped by the officer’s vest.

More officers made it to the scene and were able to recover three knives, two fixed-blade knives in Steele’s right pocket and a folding knife in his left pocket.

Steele is expected to appear in court on Sept. 5.

