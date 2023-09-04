Hundreds celebrate Labor Day at newly-renovated Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A labor-free Labor Day was celebrated Monday by hundreds who decided to visit the newly renovated Tom Lee Park.

The $61 million park opened to the public Saturday. Since then, many have taken advantage of the new renovations and amenities.

“I think it’s great for the front porch of Memphis,” explained Jay Sieleman, who lives in Downtown Memphis. “And for people to have a chance to come down and enjoy the river.”

Ben & Jerry’s, Vice & Virtue and Paper Plate Pavilion are all food vendors housed inside the 30-acre park. Staff with Paper Plate Pavilions said being located in the new park is different from their normal food truck operation.

“To be here and been selected is just an honor,” explained Operation Business Development Leader Kala Patterson. “To be part of a daily Memphian area... because there’s people here all the time.”

The park is open every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the summer. The winter hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.