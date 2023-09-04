Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Hundreds celebrate Labor Day at newly-renovated Tom Lee Park

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A labor-free Labor Day was celebrated Monday by hundreds who decided to visit the newly renovated Tom Lee Park.

The $61 million park opened to the public Saturday. Since then, many have taken advantage of the new renovations and amenities.

“I think it’s great for the front porch of Memphis,” explained Jay Sieleman, who lives in Downtown Memphis. “And for people to have a chance to come down and enjoy the river.”

Ben & Jerry’s, Vice & Virtue and Paper Plate Pavilion are all food vendors housed inside the 30-acre park. Staff with Paper Plate Pavilions said being located in the new park is different from their normal food truck operation.

“To be here and been selected is just an honor,” explained Operation Business Development Leader Kala Patterson. “To be part of a daily Memphian area... because there’s people here all the time.”

The park is open every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the summer. The winter hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hostage situation at Walgreens in Grenada, Miss.; police on the scene
Update: Hostage situation ends at Walgreens in Grenada; MBI investigates the shooting
Suspects steal 8 cars, still at large, police say
Suspects steal 8 cars, still at large, police say
2 in critical condition after shooting on Arbor Creek Trails
2 in critical condition after shooting on Arbor Creek Trails, police say
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
3 dead in overnight crash on Summer Avenue, police say
3 dead in overnight crash on Summer Avenue, police say

Latest News

COVID-19 Hospitalizations are rising across the country
Hundreds celebrate Labor Day at newly-renovated Tom Lee Park
100+ vendors looking to hire to host students at job fair
Vendors at the Classic Career Fair
100+ vendors looking to hire to host students at job fair