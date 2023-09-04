Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Hostage situation at Walgreens in Grenada, Miss.; police on the scene

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRENADA, Miss. (WMC) - Police are investigating a hostage situation at a Walgreens in Grenada.

According to WTVA, our affiliate station in Tupelo, there isn’t much information about the hostage situation at this time but what they did confirm is that law enforcement is in fact on the scene.

There are no suspect details at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janis Melissa Anderson and Michael Craig
Memphis restaurant owner among 2 indicted on tax fraud charges
1 man in critical condition after shooting on South Perkins Road, police say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on South Perkins, police say
Former MPD officer sentenced for use of excessive force
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says

Latest News

2 in critical condition after shooting on Arbor Creek Trails
2 in critical condition after shooting on Arbor Creek Trails, police say
Rain chances will be higher for Labor Day but not a wash out. Better rain chances will arrive...
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast
3 dead in overnight crash on Summer Avenue, police say
3 dead in overnight crash on Summer Avenue, police say
A few more showers possible for Labor Day
Sagay's Sunday midday First Alert Forecast