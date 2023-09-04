Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: toasty, few storm chances Labor Day

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONDAY: A stalled boundary will be the catalyst for widely scattered showers and storms to develop through the latter part of the day across the Mid-South. In general, expect another summery day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, feeling much warmer – thanks to the humidity. Most of your Labor Day will be quiet and dry though; storms that are able to develop later today could feature gusty winds and frequent lightning. Storms may have a bit of staying power after sunset with lows in the 70s.

TUESDAY: For many, heading back to work, showers and storms could be part of the story as the boundary shifts northward. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the 80s to near 90. The best opportunities for seeing rain and storms will likely be prior to mid-day. Sunshine breaks return through the afternoon hours. Lows will fall back into the 70s again by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED PERIOD: A unsettled setup with northwest flow aloft will allow for occasional storms to drop in through mid-week as ahead of a front that will slip farther south. Toasty highs in the upper 80s will slip to the middle 80s by the end of the week. Lows will be, generally, in the middle to upper 60s. Storm chances look to be limited by the upcoming weekend.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

