Best Life: Finding the right therapist

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - More than one in six Americans are in therapy, and with rates of depression and anxiety increasing in the US, the demand for therapists is skyrocketing.

If you are thinking of getting a therapist, here are some tips that can help find you the right therapist to match your needs.

Jessi Gold, MD, a psychiatrist at Washington University in St Louis School of Medicine, gives us her take on how to best maneuver in this search.

“It’s really hard to find a therapist. I’m gonna say that outright, which is, access is a huge problem for people,” said Gold.

If you are looking for a therapist, the best place to start is with your insurance, if you have one. Your insurance company can give you a list of therapists that would either be covered or partially covered.

“The other best list is often Psychology Today, which is sort of like a Facebook of therapists,” said Gold.

You then should look at their credentials and make sure the therapist is licensed to practice in the state they are in and qualified in the type of therapy you are looking for.

“If you know that you have a specific diagnosis or a specific need, like you wanna see a trauma therapist,” said Gold.

Many people may find it easier to connect with a therapist who can understand their experience.

So, you may want to look for a therapist who comes from a similar cultural or racial background as you. Lastly, expect to try a few different therapists before finding the right one.

Once you think you have, Dr. Gold advises you to ask yourself, “Do you feel like you could actually tell the truth? Do you feel like you trust that person? Do you feel like they’re listening and understanding you in a way that feels good?”

Also, don’t rule out online therapy. Many apps can connect you to a licensed therapist if one is not available in your area and you can quickly try out several people to find the right fit.

Contributors to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

