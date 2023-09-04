Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway

Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down portions of Highway 316. (SOURCE: WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down portions of Highway 316 near Atlanta.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to Gwinnett County officials.

Police said a vehicle went over the wall of a raised ramp and fell onto the collector-distributor lanes that connect I-85 to Pleasant Hill Road. A total of three cars ended up involved in the collision.

“As far as the circumstances on how each vehicle came into involvement in the collision, I don’t have any details,” said Corporal Christian D’allaird with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The identities and ages of the deceased victims were not immediately released. The three injured victims were taken to the hospital, Gwinnett County police said.

The ramp from Highway 316 West to I-85 South was closed for several hours after the crash. Drivers were redirected to Lawrenceville Highway while investigators combed through the scene.

D’allaird said the Georgia Department of Transportation HERO units, Gwinnett County Fire personnel, and Willard Wrecker Service are also assisting in the investigation.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety has reported a total of 17 traffic-related fatalities over the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2023 Atlanta News First via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hostage situation at Walgreens in Grenada, Miss.; police on the scene
Update: Hostage situation ends at Walgreens in Grenada; MBI investigates the shooting
Suspects steal 8 cars, still at large, police say
Suspects steal 8 cars, still at large, police say
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
2 in critical condition after shooting on Arbor Creek Trails
2 in critical condition after shooting on Arbor Creek Trails, police say
3 dead in overnight crash on Summer Avenue, police say
3 dead in overnight crash on Summer Avenue, police say

Latest News

COVID-19 Hospitalizations are rising across the country
Surveillance footage shows the incident at Murphy Express at Summer Avenue and Sycamore View Road
WATCH: MPD searches for man who fired gun at gas station
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert
A tortoise in Louisiana was reunited with his family after being rescued.
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal