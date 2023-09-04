100+ vendors looking to hire to host students at job fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week, thousands of high school seniors from Memphis and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to jumpstart their post-graduation journey.

The City of Memphis Office of Youth Services will host the annual Classic College & Career Fair on Friday.

Recruiters from colleges and universities, businesses, armed services, and more from around the country will travel to the Bluff City to help students plan their futures.

The annual event features over 100 vendors, with students from Memphis-Shelby County Schools, as well as students from Mississippi and Arkansas attending.

If you have a student in your life who might want to attend the fair, Coordinator Dr. Denita Hedgeman shared this advice:

“Be prepared. Start Googling and see what you want to do. Go to every booth, not just companies you might have heard about. I want you to go to every booth, talk to everyone. Introduce yourself and tell them some of your goals,” she said.

Some companies are looking to hire on the spot.

“A lot of times companies look to hire students who are 18 years old,” Hedgeman said. “S, some of those people hire them, whether it’s FedEx or MATA. So we try to push those high school seniors who are 18 years old to work.”

The career fair is Friday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pipkin Building.

