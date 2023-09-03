Rain chances increasing for Labor Day & Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Warm and muggy again today with a passing shower or two but most will stay dry. Rain chances will increase Labor Day mainly for the afternoon hours. An even better chance of showers and storms will arrive on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain below our average of 90 early this week but by midweek temperatures will climb and ‘feels like’ temperatures will return to the triple digits.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with some peaks of sun increasing for the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s. A few showers and storms are possible into the afternoon but most will stay dry.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

LABOR DAY: There is a better chance for rainfall to become more scattered into the afternoon hours of Labor Day. Eastern Arkansas and North Mississippi will see the greatest chances. Otherwise, mostly cloudy conditions will prevail, and highs will once again get into the upper 80s, with ‘feels like’ temps in the mid to upper 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Tuesday will be one of our best days for widespread rain across the Mid-South. After that chances do stick around for the work week mainly for our afternoon hours with highs reaching the low 90s by mid-week, but ‘feels like’ temperatures will be close to the century mark. Another set of cold fronts are looking to pass through the Mid-South late week helping aid in nicer conditions by the end of the weekend into our new work week.

