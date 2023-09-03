Memphis handles Bethune-Cookman 56-14 in season opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Tigers begin their 2023 season with a blowout 56-14 victory over Bethune-Cookman at home. The Tigers rushed for over 200 yards and their defense held the Wildcats’ offense to under 100 total yards.

The star of the show was one of the transfers: Old Dominion running back Blake Watson, who scored three touchdowns in the first half. Sutton Smith also added two touchdowns and had 115 yards on the ground.

The Tigers travel to Jonesboro next Saturday to take on Arkansas State.

