Memphians celebrate day one of the newly renovated Tom Lee Park

By Joel Griffin Moore
Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Saturday, September 2, many Memphians got a chance to experience the all-new Tom Lee Park for the very first time.

Residents in attendance got the chance to experience a wide variety of fun activities to do at the park.

This included a parade, hip-hop yoga, and even a dance group.

The best part about these activities is they were absolutely free!

One resident lauded the festivities, saying “it’s nice to see the community come together for a good time.”

