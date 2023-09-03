Memphians celebrate day one of the newly renovated Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Saturday, September 2, many Memphians got a chance to experience the all-new Tom Lee Park for the very first time.

Residents in attendance got the chance to experience a wide variety of fun activities to do at the park.

This included a parade, hip-hop yoga, and even a dance group.

The best part about these activities is they were absolutely free!

One resident lauded the festivities, saying “it’s nice to see the community come together for a good time.”

