Exclusive: Action News 5′s Walter Murphy speaks to murdered TCU student Wes Smith’s high school coach

Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With gun violence still plaguing the Memphis streets, one tragic incident outside the city limits is hitting close to home—the shooting death of Wes Smith, a Texas Christian University student and former football player at St. George’s Independent School.
Smith, a junior at the time of his passing, was shot and killed in Fort Worth, Texas.
At the time, Smith was visiting the popular West 7th entertainment district. What makes this act of violence even more of an oddity is that the West 7th area is often regarded as pedestrian-friendly.
In an exclusive interview with Action News 5′s Walter Murphy, Smith’s former coach at St. Geroge’s Independent School spoke candidly about the young player and voiced his frustrations with the recent rise in gun-related crimes.
Andre Lott coached Wes Smith at St. George’s Independent School for seven years. Over the years, he says Wes turned into a confident leader.
“I just don’t get it,” Lott said. “Yesterday was tough.”
Lott said the days ahead will be tough, too, as they grapple with the tragic details in which Smith died on Friday.
Teeming with moments of reflection and mourning, St. George’s Head of School, Timothy Gibson, released the following statement addressing the St. George’s community:
Much like the coach, we here at Action News 5 hold out hope that the future of this city—and this nation—is one without senseless violence; one without the brutal taking of innocent lives.