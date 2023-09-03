Exclusive: Action News 5′s Walter Murphy speaks to murdered TCU student Wes Smith’s high school coach

Dear St. George’s Community,

Today has been a day of mourning and remembrance for our friend, Wes Smith. A St. George's graduate of the Class of 2021, Wes was tragically killed last night in Ft. Worth, Texas, where he was a junior at Texas Christian University. Wes was a courageous and kind young man, known for his servant's heart. There are no words to adequately convey what Wes and his entire family mean to St. George’s.

He was the son of Dorree Jane and Philip Smith of Germantown, TN and brother to alums Dawson ’17 and Graham ’18. Wes came to St. George’s in prekindergarten and excelled in every way—as a scholar, an athlete and a leader. He was a stand-out basketball, lacrosse and football player. He made the Daily Memphian Div II All Metro team for football and the 2020 TSSAA All State Division II AA football team. During his senior year, he also served as student body president, Senior Prefect (the highest leadership position at St. George’s), and was active in YoungLife and served as a WyldLife leader.

After leaving the Smith home earlier today, and spending time with Wes’s mom Dorree Jane, this prayer has been on my heart for Wes,

“Visit this place, O Lord, and drive far from it all snares of the enemy; let your holy angels swell with us to preserve us in peace; and let your blessing be upon Wes always; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

Before leaving for tonight’s football game, faculty member Nick Whicker spoke to the team and shared a reflection Wes wrote about Psalm 4 in his 8th grade religion course: “Psalm 4 is very encouraging to me…(when David asks God to) let the light of your face shine on us, it shows us we do not need to worry about the little things if we open up our heart to the Lord. Psalm 4 gives encouragement to other people letting them know the Lord will always be present in any situation necessary with peace and prosperity. Psalm 4 impacts me greatly through the encouragement and its uplifting message.”

Wes was always a leader who made everyone around him better. He was a finance major and a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He was also rostered on the TCU Horned Frogs football team his freshman and sophomore years. Most recently, he had taken a position coaching a lower school football team.

The school recognizes this tragic loss is unsettling for students and parents. There are often many questions pertaining to death for which there are no easy answers. Today, space was given throughout our campuses for the hundreds of students who know and love the Smith family to have a place to mourn, process, talk and pray. In the days ahead, our chaplains and counselors will be available as resources to parents as they help their children cope with this incredible loss for our community. If you have specific concerns regarding your child, please contact Rev. Jessica Abell, Rev. Hester Mathes, Mrs. Kathy Knowles, or your child's teacher.

Please keep the Smith Family in your thoughts and prayers. In moments of immense darkness, may we continue to be light in the lives of others. Below are links where friends and family are sharing photos and stories, if you would like to contribute.