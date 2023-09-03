Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Daytime diva Sherri Shepherd visits the 901; helps kick off Healthier 901 mission

By Joel Griffin Moore and Sydney Gray
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sherri Shepherd, the celebrated talk show star, brought her fiery personality to the 901 and she did not disappoint.

Flaunting her astonishing weight loss and wearing her signature million-dollar smile, Shepherd spoke about motherhood, her weight loss journey, and the importance of both looking and feeling good.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janis Melissa Anderson and Michael Craig
Memphis restaurant owner among 2 indicted on tax fraud charges
Wes Smith
Germantown native, TCU student shot and killed in Texas; suspected shooter charged
The video of the school bus
DeSoto County bus driver on leave after refusing to let students off
Former MPD officer sentenced for use of excessive force
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says

Latest News

Memphians celebrate day one of the newly renovated Tom Lee Park
Memphians celebrate day one of the newly renovated Tom Lee Park
Wes Smith, Germantown native and junior at TCU passes away after fatal shooting
Exclusive: Action News 5′s Walter Murphy speaks to murdered TCU student Wes Smith’s high school coach
1 man in critical condition after shooting on South Perkins Road, police say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on South Perkins, police say
Former coach of TCU and former Germantown football player speaks out