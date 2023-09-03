Daytime diva Sherri Shepherd visits the 901; helps kick off Healthier 901 mission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sherri Shepherd, the celebrated talk show star, brought her fiery personality to the 901 and she did not disappoint.

Flaunting her astonishing weight loss and wearing her signature million-dollar smile, Shepherd spoke about motherhood, her weight loss journey, and the importance of both looking and feeling good.

