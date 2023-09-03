Advertise with Us
3 dead in overnight crash on Summer Avenue, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an overnight crash that killed three.

Around 11:39 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a crash on Summer Avenue near Sycamore View.

When police arrived, they discovered that six people had been injured in the accident.

Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three injured people were transported to a nearby hospital.

There is no other information at this time.

