2 in critical condition after shooting on Arbor Creek Trails, police say
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition.
Around 4:25 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Arbor Creek Trails near Arborwood Drive.
When police arrived, they discovered that two people had been shot.
Both were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at the time.
