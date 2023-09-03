2 in critical condition after shooting on Arbor Creek Trails, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition.

Around 4:25 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Arbor Creek Trails near Arborwood Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered that two people had been shot.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at the time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.