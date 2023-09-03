Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

2 in critical condition after shooting on Arbor Creek Trails, police say

2 in critical condition after shooting on Arbor Creek Trails
2 in critical condition after shooting on Arbor Creek Trails(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition.

Around 4:25 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Arbor Creek Trails near Arborwood Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered that two people had been shot.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at the time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janis Melissa Anderson and Michael Craig
Memphis restaurant owner among 2 indicted on tax fraud charges
1 man in critical condition after shooting on South Perkins Road, police say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on South Perkins, police say
Former MPD officer sentenced for use of excessive force
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
1 juvenile in critical condition after shooting, police say
17-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Bickford Avenue , police say

Latest News

Rain chances will be higher for Labor Day but not a wash out. Better rain chances will arrive...
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast
3 dead in overnight crash on Summer Avenue, police say
3 dead in overnight crash on Summer Avenue, police say
A few more showers possible for Labor Day
Sagay's Sunday midday First Alert Forecast
Rain chances increasing for Labor Day
Sagay's Sunday First Alert Forecast