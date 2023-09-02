Tom Lee Park ready for grand reopening; Memphians eager to see new renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five years in the making and with anticipation at an all-time high, the newly designed Tom Lee Park—along the Mighty Mississippi River—opens Saturday in the heart of downtown Memphis.

Amenities at the 31-acre riverfront park include a playground, benches, multiple food options, and a 16,000 square-foot Centerpiece Canopy that is designed to host community events year-round.

“This park is delivering everything we wanted and much much more. It’s very hard for us as muffins to imagine what was a very flat piece of ground with very few trees, trees formed into this,” said Carol Coletta, president and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership.

The city’s $61 million investment also provides a sense of security with nearly 100 4K cameras monitoring 24 hours a day, along with overnight park security rangers.

Visitors can check out all the new changes and upgrades starting Saturday at 11 a.m.

The celebration will start with a parade down the Bluff followed by a ribbon cutting.

If you can’t make it out Saturday morning, there are events planned throughout the day.

“We’ll have basketball skills clinics, and we’ll have three-on-three volleyball. We’re teaching Latin dance, I’m excited about that. We’re teaching double dutch, which I don’t know how to do, so I’m looking forward to that. We’re [also] teaching steppin’, so like it’s a day full of something for everybody,” Coletta informed Action News 5.

Tom Lee Park is open 365 days a year from sun up to sundown.

For more information or to register for the free festivities at the re-imagined Tom Lee Park, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.