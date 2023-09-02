Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Tom Lee Park ready for grand reopening; Memphians eager to see new renovations

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five years in the making and with anticipation at an all-time high, the newly designed Tom Lee Park—along the Mighty Mississippi River—opens Saturday in the heart of downtown Memphis.

Amenities at the 31-acre riverfront park include a playground, benches, multiple food options, and a 16,000 square-foot Centerpiece Canopy that is designed to host community events year-round.

“This park is delivering everything we wanted and much much more. It’s very hard for us as muffins to imagine what was a very flat piece of ground with very few trees, trees formed into this,” said Carol Coletta, president and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership.

The city’s $61 million investment also provides a sense of security with nearly 100 4K cameras monitoring 24 hours a day, along with overnight park security rangers.

Visitors can check out all the new changes and upgrades starting Saturday at 11 a.m.

The celebration will start with a parade down the Bluff followed by a ribbon cutting.

If you can’t make it out Saturday morning, there are events planned throughout the day.

“We’ll have basketball skills clinics, and we’ll have three-on-three volleyball. We’re teaching Latin dance, I’m excited about that. We’re teaching double dutch, which I don’t know how to do, so I’m looking forward to that. We’re [also] teaching steppin’, so like it’s a day full of something for everybody,” Coletta informed Action News 5.

Tom Lee Park is open 365 days a year from sun up to sundown.

For more information or to register for the free festivities at the re-imagined Tom Lee Park, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janis Melissa Anderson and Michael Craig
Memphis restaurant owner among 2 indicted on tax fraud charges
Man robbed, killed while sitting in his vehicle
VIDEO: Suspects wanted for killing man, stealing prosthetic leg
The video of the school bus
DeSoto County bus driver on leave after refusing to let students off
15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say.
15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight, police say
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight in South Memphis, police say

Latest News

Participants gathered to honor the life of Eliza Fletcher
Saturday marks one year since Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance; case reignites fight for fair, effective rape kit testing
Harper Willis and Jade Mitchell
MSCS students release song ‘See the Future’ on 901 Day
(Left) Cairo Becton and his mom Montisha Fentress, and dad Kwame Becton (Right) Audrey...
Methodist Le Bonheur welcomes babies born on 901 Day
(Left) Cairo Becton and his mom Montisha Fentress, and dad Kwame Becton (Right) Audrey...
Methodist Le Bonheur welcomes babies born on 901 Day