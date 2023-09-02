Advertise with Us
Low rain chances this weekend followed by rising temps & humidity next week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A weak trough will move over the Mid-South and will bring the chance for a few showers or a storm with the best chance being in the afternoon and early evening. The best chance of a shower will be in northwest MS and along the Mississippi River in east AR. Highs will top out in the upper 80s for most of the weekend sprinkled with a few spots in the lower 90s. Rain chances will increase slightly for Labor Day but even then many will stay dry as chances will be near 30%. Temperatures will inch back up next week with highs more typical in the lower to mid 90s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy to mostly Cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 along with a passing shower or storm possible.

LABOR DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms possible. Highs will remain around 90. Highs will stay in the low 90s the rest of the next week with a mix of sun and clouds and a small shower chance each day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Highs will stay in the low 90s the rest of the next week with a mix of sun and clouds and a small shower chance each day.

