Germantown native, TCU student shot and killed in Texas; suspected shooter charged

Wes Smith
Wes Smith(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A Germantown native and junior at Texas Christian University died Friday morning.

Wes Smith was killed in a shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, in the early morning hours in Fort Worth’s popular West 7th entertainment district.

NBC Dallas reports Smith was shot as he stood in the street and that the shooter assaulted a woman shortly after.

The suspected shooter, 21-year-old Matthew Purdy Jr., was taken into custody soon after.

Matthew Purdy, 21
Matthew Purdy, 21(Lon Evans Corrections Center)

Purdy is charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

He gave police a statement admitting to “approaching Wes, who he didn’t know, and shooting him three times,” according to the affidavit.

No motive was made clear, but Purdy allegedly told police he shot Wes after asking if he knew his father, who was assaulted in the past near 7th Street.

“The grief in our community is great today,” TCU’s Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Kathy Cavins-Tull said in a statement. “We are working directly with Wes’ closest friends and classmates. As soon as we have more information, I will send a more formal announcement with ways to gather in support of each other and in honor of Wes.”

Before coming to TCU, Smith played football at St. George’s Independent School, where he was named the Tennessee DII-AA West Defensive Player of the year.

