A few chances for rain into our Labor Day Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain chances diminish as we head into our Saturday evening. Muggy conditions, however, will be sticking around overnight and into our new week. Overnight partly cloudy conditions will prevail with lows dipping once again to the mid 70s. Saturday into Monday rain chances are back in the forecast mainly for the afternoon hours due to a weak low.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with some peaks of sun increasing for the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s. A few showers and storms are possible into the afternoon but most will stay dry.

LABOR DAY: There is a better chance for rainfall to become more scattered into the afternoon hours of Labor Day. Eastern Arkansas and North Mississippi will see the greatest chances. Otherwise, cloudy conditions will prevail, and highs will once again get into the upper 80s, with ‘feels like’ in the mid to upper 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Tuesday will be one of our best days for widespread rain across the Mid-South. After that chances do stick around for the work week mainly for our afternoon hours with highs reaching the low 90s by mid-week, but ‘feels like’ temperatures will be close to the century mark. Another set of cold fronts are looking to pass through the Mid-South late week helping aid in nicer conditions by the weekend.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

