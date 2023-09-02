Advertise with Us
Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies

FILE - Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New...
FILE - Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New York, Nov. 16, 2021.(Seth Wenig | AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Richardson, a two-term Democratic governor of New Mexico who later was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and dedicated his post-political career to working to free Americans detained overseas, has died.

He was 75.

The Richardson Center for Global Engagement, which he founded, said in a statement Saturday that he died in his sleep at his home in Chatham, Massachusetts.

