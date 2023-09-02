Action News 5′s Tarvarious Haywood makes big splash; Haywood volunteers for dunk tank at Memphis Redbirds Game Night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5′s Tarvarious Haywood made a big splash at the Memphis Redbirds Game Night on September 1.

Always the trooper and social experimentalist, Haywood volunteered for the dunk tank.

Before taking the big plunge, many attempted to dunk the Action News 5 reporter but he stayed high and dry—not for long.

One youngster with a strong throwing arm helped Haywood meet his watery demise (all in good fun, of course)

Here at Action News 5, we applaud Haywood for always getting out there, leading the pack, and doing it with a positive attitude!

