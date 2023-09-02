Advertise with Us
1 man in critical condition after shooting on South Perkins Road, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 4:19 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on South Perkins Road near Knight Arnold.

When police arrived, one man had been shot.

The male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

