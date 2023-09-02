Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

1 juvenile in critical condition after shooting, police say

1 juvenile in critical condition after shooting, police say
1 juvenile in critical condition after shooting, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one juvenile in critical condition.

Around 11:49 a.m. police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Bickford Avenue near North Third Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that a juvenile had been shot.

The young victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

MPD has 2 suspects detained at this time.

There is no other suspect information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janis Melissa Anderson and Michael Craig
Memphis restaurant owner among 2 indicted on tax fraud charges
Wes Smith
Germantown native, TCU student shot and killed in Texas; suspected shooter charged
The video of the school bus
DeSoto County bus driver on leave after refusing to let students off
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says
Former MPD officer sentenced for use of excessive force

Latest News

A few showers possible this weekend but no widespread rain is expected. Temps and humidity...
Sagay's midday First Alert Forecast 9/2/23
A few showers possible at times this weekend
Sagay's Saturday First Alert Forecast
Friday football fever is in full swing with new games and a new play of the week
‘Friday Football Fever!’: Week 3 is in full effect; brings new games, new play of the week
Tarvarious Haywood volunteers for dunk tank at Redbird Game Night
Action News 5′s Tarvarious Haywood makes big splash; Haywood volunteers for dunk tank at Memphis Redbirds Game Night