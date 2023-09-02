1 juvenile in critical condition after shooting, police say
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one juvenile in critical condition.
Around 11:49 a.m. police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Bickford Avenue near North Third Street.
When police arrived, they discovered that a juvenile had been shot.
The young victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
MPD has 2 suspects detained at this time.
There is no other suspect information.
