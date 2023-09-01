Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Warm, muggy and cloudy at times over the Labor Day weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will slowly back down through the low 80s this evening with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the low 70s with more clouds. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy early, then a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry. It will be muggy with highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Expect more clouds with lows in the mid 70s Saturday night. There could be a stray downpour at any time. The best shot is in northwest MS and along the Mississippi River in east AR.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

LABOR DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms possible. Highs will remain around 90. Highs will stay in the low 90s the rest of the next week with a mix of sun and clouds and a small shower chance each day.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

