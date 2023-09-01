Veteran police officer passes away after battle with cancer in Millington
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Millington Police Department is mourning the loss of a 23-year veteran.
Lieutenant Mike Blair died on August 30 following a battle against cancer.
The 55-year-old started his career with Millington PD in 2000.
He also served as a Deputy Jailer for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and served in the United States Army.
