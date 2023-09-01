Veteran police officer passes away after battle with cancer in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Millington Police Department is mourning the loss of a 23-year veteran.

Lieutenant Mike Blair died on August 30 following a battle against cancer.

The 55-year-old started his career with Millington PD in 2000.

He also served as a Deputy Jailer for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and served in the United States Army.

