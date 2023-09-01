Traffic, safety plans discussed ahead of 34th Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 34th annual Southern Heritage Classic is next weekend! In preparation for the event, city officials met Friday to discuss traffic, parking, shuttles, and safety.

Like in previous years, stadium lots are accessible to those with parking passes. “Stadium-operated” off-site lots are also open to purchase via card only.

City officials are encouraging you to utilize MATA’s free services to avoid parking and traffic flow disruptions. MATA will run from 10 a.m. until midnight every 20 minutes at designated pickup locations.

Colonel Marcus Worthy with MPD shared these tips to ensure your safety during the busy weekend:

“Don’t leave anything visible in your vehicle, put it in the trunk or leave it at home,” said Col. Worthy. “That way you can minimize your vehicle being damaged or anything to your vehicle. Leave home early to get here in a time where you can enjoy the event and be patient. Overall, the biggest thing is we are trying to make it as safe as possible for everybody in the city, all our visitors coming in.”

As a reminder, after the game, expect one-way traffic flow on Southern Avenue between Early Maxwell Boulevard and Highland Street.

For tailgating and RV reservations, click here.

To purchase tickets to the Classic, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.