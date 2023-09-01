Tom Lee Park to reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tom Lee Park will finally open to the public on Saturday.

Events will take place at the park starting Saturday through Monday to give you time to fully explore all there is to offer.

This opening comes after five years of designing and constructing with a total of $61 million.

Historic riverfront spaces were fully transformed such as Civic Gateway, Active Core, Community Batture, and Habitat Terraces.

They include outdoor yoga, pickleball, volleyball photo opportunities, and more. It’s all are free.

Construction paused for Memphis in May, and the festival caused $1.4 million in damage but the partnership stayed on budget and met its deadline

Memphis River Parks Partnership said they want Memphians and people who visit the park to be amazed

“An incredible playground, sports courts, outdoor gym, food and drink options. As you get further south, it begins to quiet down a little bit. So, there is public artwork there is a hammock Grove,” said George Abbott, Memphis River Parks Partnership.

MRPP is encouraging people to utilize the downtown commission’s parking map to find parking garages. Also, street parking is available

The full schedule and more information can be found here.

