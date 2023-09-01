Advertise with Us
Stolen vehicle pursuit in Dyersburg results in large fentanyl recovery

Items recovered during a Aug. 30, 2023, stolen vehicle pursuit(Dyersburg Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were arrested and $14,000 worth of fentanyl was recovered after a stolen vehicle pursuit in Dyersburg on Wednesday, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dyersburg police were alerted by a license plate reader of a vehicle stolen out of Arizona.

The stolen vehicle was seen by a DPD officer who attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop for the officer and sped off, police say.

Dyersburg police saw the vehicle speeding in the Bruce neighborhood and witnessed two people get out and others inside take control of the wheel and speed off. Police say one man, 29-year-old Alonzo Pickett of Dyersburg, was quickly arrested, and the other suspect fled.

Deputies and DPD officers set up a perimeter while DPD K9 conducted a ground search for the person who was on foot. Officers lost the suspect but found a lunch box that contained approximately 750 suspected fentanyl pills that the suspect allegedly discarded in a nearby wooded area.

The suspected fentanyl pills are believed to be pressed, counterfeit Oxycodone pills with an estimated street value of over $14,000.

While on patrol, a Dyersburg officer found the stolen vehicle abandoned in a parking lot on Volunteer Boulevard. Officers were then able to determine that the suspects were at the nearby Emerald Inn.

There, officers found Andree Jones, 32, of Phoenix, and Katherine Dunphy, 30, of Phoenix, inside a hotel room.

Both were taken into custody and are charged with theft over $10,000, felony evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also recovered from the hotel room were multiple phones, laptops, iPads, a card reader, blank checks, nearly 100 hotel door cards, and a book with multiple individuals’ personal information such as bank accounts, routing numbers, and other personal information.

Pickett is charged with evading arrest.

DPD detectives and the Street Crimes Unit are still searching for the one suspect who fled.

