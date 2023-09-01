Saturday marks one year since Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance; case reignites fight for fair, effective rape kit testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks one year since the disappearance and untimely passing of Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher.

In the early morning hours, Fletcher went on a run when she was abducted by a stranger.

Her case captured the attention of people across the country—and has since prompted BIG changes in our state’s criminal justice system.

On September 2nd, the mother of two went on an early morning jog in the University of Memphis area.

Surveillance footage showed her being forced into a vehicle; her body was discovered four days later.

Then 38-year-old Cleotha Henderson was later charged with murder in connection with Fletcher’s case.

Investigators later linked Henderson to another rape case that was committed a year before Fletcher’s kidnapping.

Fletcher’s case sparked a push by state legislators to improve the turnaround for testing sexual assault kits.

“When I think about how so many people were lives were impacted by what happened to this young lady. We now have to put a spotlight on how the system has failed us and failed this family,” said State Senator London Lamar who proposed legislation in the weeks following Fletcher’s death to speed up the testing of sexual assault kits.

Since the tragic case involving Fletcher, the time it takes to turn around a sexual assault kit has gone from more than 10 months to just over 5 months.

Lamar says the case also made a big difference in how comfortable people became talking about sexual assaults.

“I think we made the conversation less taboo. It’s one of those things when you think about victims of rape and sexual assault, men and women don’t want to talk about it,” said Lamar.

Still what remains—after all the smoke clears—is not the tragic memories of Eliza Fletcher’s passing, but the beauty of her life and the lasting legacy she left behind.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.