Runners gather to honor Eliza Fletcher, ‘Finish Liza’s Run’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks one year since Eliza Fletcher a Memphis wife, mother, and teacher was brutally murdered on her morning run.

It happened in Midtown near the U of M’s campus, and runners from all across Memphis and Shelby County are honoring Eliza Fletcher Friday to “Finish Liza’s Run.”

It’s happening Friday morning from 4:20 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Drivers will see minor traffic on Central Avenue between S Belvedere Blouvard and Zack H Curlin Street.

For many people, this run is about healing.

While it’s a somber day for those who loved Fletcher most, this run ensures her memory will live on.

Fletcher was just 34 years old at the time of her death.

The mother of two was an avid runner and often took the route runners here today are taking.

Last September her run and her life were cut short.

Cleotha Henderson is the man charged with her murder.

Following an extensive search for Fletcher she was found days later.

The details of her death are gruesome, and for her family, these next two days will be extremely difficult.

There is so much support for Fletcher’s family and those who knew her.

This community has come together for two years in a row to honor her in a major way, through running.

”What if that was my family that this happened to, you know? I just feel a sense of responsibility to finish her run,” said Danielle Heineman, an event organizer.

