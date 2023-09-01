Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Runners gather to honor Eliza Fletcher, ‘Finish Liza’s Run’

By Sydney Gray and Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks one year since Eliza Fletcher a Memphis wife, mother, and teacher was brutally murdered on her morning run.

It happened in Midtown near the U of M’s campus, and runners from all across Memphis and Shelby County are honoring Eliza Fletcher Friday to “Finish Liza’s Run.”

It’s happening Friday morning from 4:20 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Drivers will see minor traffic on Central Avenue between S Belvedere Blouvard and Zack H Curlin Street.

For many people, this run is about healing.

While it’s a somber day for those who loved Fletcher most, this run ensures her memory will live on.

Fletcher was just 34 years old at the time of her death.

The mother of two was an avid runner and often took the route runners here today are taking.

Last September her run and her life were cut short.

Cleotha Henderson is the man charged with her murder.

Following an extensive search for Fletcher she was found days later.

The details of her death are gruesome, and for her family, these next two days will be extremely difficult.

There is so much support for Fletcher’s family and those who knew her.

This community has come together for two years in a row to honor her in a major way, through running.

”What if that was my family that this happened to, you know? I just feel a sense of responsibility to finish her run,” said Danielle Heineman, an event organizer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man robbed, killed while sitting in his vehicle
VIDEO: Suspects wanted for killing man, stealing prosthetic leg
Janis Melissa Anderson and Michael Craig
Memphis restaurant owner among 2 indicted on tax fraud charges
The video of the school bus
DeSoto County bus driver on leave after refusing to let students off
15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say.
15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight, police say
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight in South Memphis, police say

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: warmer, muggier air returns to kick off September
9/1 First Alert Forecast: warmer, muggier through holiday weekend
Final Check-in on Kentucky Football before game one
Local and state leaders meet at DA’s office public safety summit
Dr. Shamender Talwar, CEO of The Unity of Faiths Foundation
‘The road has come to Memphis’: World’s largest music-based mental health project comes to the Bluff City