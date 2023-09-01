Advertise with Us
‘The road has come to Memphis’: World’s largest music-based mental health project comes to the Bluff City

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An event honoring the world’s largest music-based mental health project took place in the Bluff City on Thursday.

The project called “The Road to Memphis” started across the pond in Liverpool, England, during the pandemic, when creative artists struggled through social distancing.

The idea behind the project is that music knows no barriers.

“The Road to Memphis” officially kicked off in June at the Stax Museum with a live stream of Parliament in the United Kingdom as well as musicians from all over the world.

The new project underway includes an international song contest that showcases talent and emotional expression through music while promoting mental health and creating access to free care sessions for musicians and songwriters.

“And now the road has come to Memphis, it’s going to stay here for the next five years,” said Dr. Shamender Talwar, founder of the Unity of Faiths Foundation. “Because we believe this is not just the home of Rock ‘n’ Roll, it’s not just the home of Blues, this is the home of music. And again, I say this again, music has the power to take away the stigma of mental health.”

Finalists in the songwriting contest will perform here in Memphis in November.

