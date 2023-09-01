Pharmacist shares over-the-counter medication 101, how to know what to take

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With so many over-the-counter pain medications, how do you know which one to take?

Justin Griner, clinical pharmacist with Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share his expertise on all types of over-the-counter medications from allergy meds to antacids and how to choose what is right for you.

He also shared some safety rules to follow when it comes to prescription medications.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.