Pharmacist shares over-the-counter medication 101, how to know what to take

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With so many over-the-counter pain medications, how do you know which one to take?

Justin Griner, clinical pharmacist with Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share his expertise on all types of over-the-counter medications from allergy meds to antacids and how to choose what is right for you.

He also shared some safety rules to follow when it comes to prescription medications.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

