Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

One more less humid, below average day before conditions change into Labor Day Weekend

By Maggye McCallie
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cool morning once again with lows in the low to mid 60s. Nice conditions will stick around for the afternoon along with a Northerly breeze with highs reaching the upper 80s. Cloud cover will build in through the day into our afternoon and evening with a few showers possible into portions of North Mississippi, and Western Tennessee. Most will stay dry and should be good to go for Friday night football games with temperatures starting off in the mid 80s and dipping into the upper to mid-70s by the final play.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows a bit warmer in the low 70s. Winds will be shifting from Northeast to Southeast overnight and be around 5 to 10 mph.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Rain chances do come back for our extended weekend. Spotty showers and storms are possible into the afternoons with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will be back into the upper 80s, low 90s with muggy, humid air across the Mid-South making it feel 5 to 10 degrees warmer than the actual temperature.

TROPIC UPDATE: We are 10 days away from the technical peak of hurricane season for the Atlantic basin and it is active. Idalia is still forecasted to continue north and east pushing further out into the Atlantic. There are also three other names storms that will be pushing north and east, not expected to impact the Unites States. An area of interest we will continue to monitor is a few waves coming off the African coastline that do have a medium and high chance of development over the next week.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janis Melissa Anderson and Michael Craig
Memphis restaurant owner among 2 indicted on tax fraud charges
Man robbed, killed while sitting in his vehicle
VIDEO: Suspects wanted for killing man, stealing prosthetic leg
The video of the school bus
DeSoto County bus driver on leave after refusing to let students off
15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say.
15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight, police say
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight in South Memphis, police say

Latest News

Cool morning once again with lows in the low to mid 60s. Nice conditions will stick around for...
One last less humid day before conditions change into the weekend
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: warmer, muggier air returns to kick off September
9/1 First Alert Forecast: warmer, muggier through holiday weekend
Spencer's Forecast