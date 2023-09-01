One more less humid, below average day before conditions change into Labor Day Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cool morning once again with lows in the low to mid 60s. Nice conditions will stick around for the afternoon along with a Northerly breeze with highs reaching the upper 80s. Cloud cover will build in through the day into our afternoon and evening with a few showers possible into portions of North Mississippi, and Western Tennessee. Most will stay dry and should be good to go for Friday night football games with temperatures starting off in the mid 80s and dipping into the upper to mid-70s by the final play.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows a bit warmer in the low 70s. Winds will be shifting from Northeast to Southeast overnight and be around 5 to 10 mph.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Rain chances do come back for our extended weekend. Spotty showers and storms are possible into the afternoons with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will be back into the upper 80s, low 90s with muggy, humid air across the Mid-South making it feel 5 to 10 degrees warmer than the actual temperature.

TROPIC UPDATE: We are 10 days away from the technical peak of hurricane season for the Atlantic basin and it is active. Idalia is still forecasted to continue north and east pushing further out into the Atlantic. There are also three other names storms that will be pushing north and east, not expected to impact the Unites States. An area of interest we will continue to monitor is a few waves coming off the African coastline that do have a medium and high chance of development over the next week.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

